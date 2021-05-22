About this show

Portugal's Vortice Dance Company has become one of the most prestigious Portuguese dance companies with their work being recognised by the public and critics from countries around the world.

In DRACULA, the two choreographers, Claudia Martins and Rafael Carrico, have used several sources of inspiration, from Bram Stoker's horror novel, to legends and myths from different cultures, to craft a luxurious visual tale about submission and domination. Through blood, laughter, fear and love, the creators of this unforgettable contemporary ballet will show us all the faces of DRACULA and his wild transformations and deconstruct all the stereotypes that we have for this amazing character. No matter how well you think you know the character dubbed "the Lord of the undead", DRACULA will give you a whole new perspective on the most famous character in gothic horror.