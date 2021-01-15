About this show

Get Ready! We are going to make this a night to remember! Join us as we take you on a musical journey through the history of soul music. Taking you right back to where it all began, the sounds of Tamla and Stax through to the chart-topping 70s, the Electric 80s, the RnB-fuelled noughties and beyond. With expert musicianship from our groove band and explosive performances from our excellent cast; as we share with you The Story of Soul. Let us recreate for you live on stage, the Styles, the Sounds and the Soul of each era! There'll be nowhere to run and nowhere to hide from artists like Wilson Pickett, Sam and Dave, Edwin Starr, Stevie Wonder, Tina Turner, James Brown, The O'Jays, Jocelyn Brown, Luther Vandross, The list goes on and on, in fact you could say... It's Never Too Much! So get on up and book now to avoid disappointment and dont forget those dancing shoes!