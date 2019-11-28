About this show

Deep in the heart of his foreboding Castle, the dastardly Sheriff of Nottingham is taxing the poor to pile up his gold, whilst imprisoning brave Maid Marian and her hilarious Nurse Nellie. But the Sheriff hasn't banked on our arrow slinging hero Robin emerging from Sherwood Forest to target the hand of Marion and outwit the villain's plans. Can Robin save the day with a little help from his band of Friar Tuck and plucky Merry Folk? After the giant success of 2018's Jack and the Beanstalk, this swash buckling actor musician panto, is twanging to the beats of pop hits from across the decades, traditional audience participation and laugh out loud family silliness.