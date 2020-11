About this show

Take a trip Down Memory Lane and delight your senses with wonderful music, beautiful costumes and a good old fashioned knees up! We'll take you on a journey through amazing years of song and dance. Come along and sing-a-long to all your old favourites.

A show for people with Dementia & their Carers. Join Kay Carman and friends for a happy, nostalgic afternoon full of love & all your well loved melodies.