About this show

Voted British Jazz Vocalist of the Year 2007 and blessed with a stunning voice, the ability to write songs that promise to be classics and a wonderful warm humour, Clare is a rare commodity - in every way the major star.

This brand new show promises a rich jazz infused repertoire in its many forms bringing you more exhilarating swing as Clare and her Trio celebrate 100 years of pop music featuring some of the greatest songs ever written from the Great American and British Songbooks and contemporary writers creating the standards of today.