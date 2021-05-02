About this show

Singer and 2013 Strictly Come Dancing competitor.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor's Instagram Live Kitchen Disco's during the Covid-19 lockdown were a means of virtual escapism for many, and became weekly moments of united sequined catharsis for the hundreds of thousands tuning in. Now as we emerge into the world again, Sophie has announced the Kitchen Disco Tour for 2021; bringing together all of the camp and frivolity of her original show to live stages across the country. On the Kitchen Disco Tour, Sophie Said: "During lockdown, our family kitchen discos became a precious time where we could all bop about and be a bit silly. It made me feel connected to everyone who joined us and I can honestly say the music was a real tonic which brought sparkly joy to my soul every Friday. The discos we shared have inspired me and now I want to see all your faces so I can sing for you. I want to give everyone a night where just for a little while, we can all lose ourselves under the mirror ball and dance and have fun. Won't that feel magical?! I CANNOT WAIT!"