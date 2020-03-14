About this show

Q The Music presents the James Bond Concert Spectacular.

The 13-piece band will be bringing the fabulous and iconic music of James Bond to you in a stunning concert. The show has been a huge success around the world with its energetic and exciting performance by some of the UK’s leading musicians.

The concert will feature all the songs from the 007 movies, you can hear the greats like Goldfinger, Diamonds Are Forever, Skyfall, Thunderball, Live And Let Die, Goldeneye and Licence To Kill amongst all the others. With top musicians and an informative and highly amusing compere, this show as everything you could want for a fabulous night out.

Formed in 2004, Q The Music have established a worldwide reputation for their authentic covers, orchestral sound and fabulous hair-raising vocalists. The show has been popular abroad at events in Monte Carlo, Switzerland, Germany, Italy, The Maldives, Guernsey, Prague and many others.