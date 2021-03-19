About this show

Ever wondered whether you could survive in the wild without your home comforts and your 'double de-caff latte with extra cream'? Now's you chance to find out. Come and listen to Ray Mears, the World's leading authority on survival and bushcraft, known to millions for his TV series Ray Mears World of Survival and Extreme Survival and best selling author of Bushcraft Ray will be giving a lecture on his latest BBC series. The Real Heroes of Telemark and talking about some of his bushcraft adventures around the world.