About this show

This production takes you on a spectacular visual and musical journey depicting the life (Urban legend) of Oduduwa a Yoruba Diety, considered to be the birth father to the Yoruba tribe, years before he assumed that title. This story is brought to life through the vocal chords and ancestral inspired melody of Bimbi Philips music, a perfect blend of visual and musical representation formed into a masterpiece.

This production is centred around the ajoyo Festival and focuses on the tale of how an exiled African Warrior became a LEGEND!