About this show

Baby Broadway brings the sound of the West End to your doorstep. The whole family can sing and dance along to songs from Mary Poppins, The Sound of Music, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Grease, Frozen and many more. Plus bubbles, puppetry, fun with scarves and dance moves in an interactive family concert performed by West End singers

Open to all ages from newborns to school age to grandparents.