About this show

A funny and poignant tribute about the life and times of Harry Clasper, the greatest ever North East sportsman. Harry Clasper, the first Geordie sporting superstar; the man The Blaydon Races was written for. Rowing was the sport of the working class before football came along. Harry was known nationally as a champion and an innovator. When Harry died in 1870 more than 130,000 people paid tribute in Newcastle. Ed Waugh tells the story of how Harry ?Hadaway' Clasper brought the World Rowing Championship to the Tyne for the first time, in June 1845. Premiering in May 2015, this fantastic play received standing ovations after every performance.