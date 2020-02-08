About this show

Roy Orbison and the Traveling Wilburys Experience will take you on a journey through the story of the Wilburys, with expert narrative and BIG SCREEN ACTION. This 30th Anniversary Special is absolutely unmissable. Featuring tributes to Jeff Lynne, George Harrison, Tom Petty, Roy Orbison and Bob Dylan. Hear the Traveling Wilbury classics - Handle with Care, End of the Line and many more. Totally unique to this production are five authentic Lookalike-Sound-alike's, enabling the show to explore their Solo Hits too including Mr Blue Sky and Pretty Woman. This up-tempo feel-good celebration of classic music is guaranteed to give a night to remember.