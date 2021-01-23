About this show

Together they amaze audiences with their recreation of the music of Sinatra, Martin and Davis, in a fabulous show which brings the style and excitement of the Las Vegas heyday to vivid life. Including all the great hits - My Way, Mr Bojangles, New York New York, Amore, Come Fly With Me! and many more. They are joined by Special Guest Charley Toulan as the iconic Marilyn Monroe, performing the many memorable songs associated with Monroe including: Diamonds Are A Girls Best Friend and My Heart Belongs To Daddy. She will also recreate an historic moment in Rat Pack history, by serenading a member of the audience with a special performance of Happy Birthday. To complete a truly memorable intimate evening with legends, the show also features the swinging Buddy Greco Band under the direction of BBC Musical Director Mac Shone - Memories really are made of this!