About this show

Based on the TV show everybody loves-ly jubbly! A brilliant homage, full of renditions of your favourite episodes. Phoney Fools and Horses has all your favourite characters in new adventures and mishaps. A specially scripted, hilarious story-line is delivered by the show's cast of three who embody the favourite characters Del Boy, Uncle Albert, Rodney, Boycie and Trigger. Plus stirring renditions of favourite cockney songs. With hilarious moments, uncanny resemblance and fun audience interaction, this comedic tribute is bonnet de douche and guaranteed to captivate and delight audiences young and old.