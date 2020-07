About this show

Oldilocks finds a teddy bear in the park and remembers a delicious bowl of porridge she tasted years ago in the woods. Something else happened but she can't quite remember what... so she sets off for another adventure followed by a scruffy old pigeon. Will she find the bears house and what will happen then? A funny and interactive family show starring a naughty old lady, three bears and a scruffy old pigeon.