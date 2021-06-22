About this show

How to be Lucky is a deeply emotional journey into the reality of ordinary people living through extraordinary circumstances. Following many dozens of in-depth interviews and conversations with Syrian refugees, How to be Lucky examines the realities-spanning seven years- of an ordinary family that are forced through many emotional and physical trials, across many countries, to stay alive and stay together, against the odds and to rebuild a future.

There are many real images used on screens throughout the performance of the Syrian war and displacement camps which younger audiences might find difficult