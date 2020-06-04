About this show

The world's finest country rock guitarist.

Undoubtedly one of the finest guitarists the world has ever seen, Double Grammy Award Winner, co-writer of Country Boy and writer of many other great songs. He has appeared and recorded with many of the finest artistes in the music industry, including Glen Campbell, Dave Edmunds, Dolly Parton, Bobby Bare, Joan Armatrading, Ricky Scaggs, Joe Cocker, Willie Nelson, Linda Ronstadt, Rodney Crowell, Vince Gill, Travis Tritt, The Blue Caps, Robert Wells and Earl Scruggs.