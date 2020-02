About this show

The Scummy Mummies Show is an evening of laughs for less-than-perfect parents. Comedians Helen Thorn and Ellie Gibson cover a wide range of parenting topics, from pelvic floors and play-dates to farting and fish fingers. Based on the UK's No.1 Kids and Family Podcast, as recommended by The Telegraph and BBC's Woman's Hour. Expect songs, sketches, stand-up and very scummy stories!