About this show

Follows the experiences of the new drama teacher at Whitewall School, Mr Nixon, who is encountering rivalry, cynicism and intimidation - and that's just in the staff room... Meet all the school personalities from the school bully to the eccentric head teacher, and from the sexy games mistress to the grouchy caretaker who, as anyone at school knows, is the real power behind the throne. Sexual encounters, an explosive Christmas party, three students inspired by drama, and the system in which all this operates, are exposed in the piece, which the author, once teacher at a secondary school himself, describes as ...a comedy that illustrates many anxieties in education today. Comedies must primarily be funny; here is a comedy, I think, which is deadly serious This play contains strong language and adult themes, and is not recommended for children or the easily offended.