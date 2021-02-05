About this show

Veterans of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and one of the country's most sort after comedy club headliners. The Noise Next Door leave audiences everywhere in awe of their lightning quick wit and totally original comedic talent.

The quickest wits in comedy are charging into their sixth national tour with a spectacular new show that will trample your expectations. The charismatic quartet have always astonished with their ability to spin audience suggestions into comedy gold, but for this show they're putting you, the audience, in charge in brilliant and bombastic new ways. Join comedy's unstoppable force for an evening like no other... Hilarious scenes! Mind-blowing songs! Finely tuned anarchy!