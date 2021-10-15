About this show

This breathtaking production, featuring the impeccable vocal talents of South Africa's Belinda Davids, is a beautifully crafted tribute to one of the world's most revered singers. Accompanied by a full band and dancers, Davids performs over two hours of Whitney Houston's best-loved pop hits live on stage. The show includes 20 of Houston's most popular tracks including I Will Always Love You, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, Didn't We Almost Have It All, I'm Every Woman, Exhale (Shoop Shoop), and Million Dollar Bill.

With the accompaniment of a live band, backing vocalists and choreographed dancers, plus state-of-the-art sound, lighting, vision and theatrical effects, this is a beautifully crafted tribute to one of the world's most revered singers.