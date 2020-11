About this show

The Smidgintons and Smacklethwaites have farmed the Scuddleswick valley in peace and prosperity for centuries. But when young Fred makes a request of his neighbour, he unleashes a terrible chain of events with somewhat hilarious consequences. A tale of passion, dead men's boots, mushy peas, slack bottoms and horse whips; find out what happens when Stockdill gives Chekhov a right good going over.