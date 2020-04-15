About this show

Pantomime,when the miller dies his youngest son is disappointed to hear tht all he got is a cat. But he soon discovers that this is no ordinary cat but a cat who can talk and who makes up the most amazing stories and lies.

The team that brings you the Victoria Theatre's Christmas panto is introducing a brand-new Easter show for the first time ever. Designed for families of all ages and working with a cast of professional actors, including Suzanne Shaw and Chris Jarvis, along with local performers this production will feature all the usual panto trimmings, stunning scenery and costumes, spectacular song and dance routines and bags of slapstick fun. It's the purr-fect Easter treat for all the family.