About this show

What happens when an unposted love letter meant to be sent between a passionate young couple dating, only gets delivered ten years later? Perhaps it's time both put aside some regrets and rediscover what might have been - if it's not too late... With a raft of brilliant songs from Essex's very best, with hits ranging from the 60s to today, this funny and popular working class love story promises to be an uplifting night out for everyone proudly calling Essex their home.