About this show

Join our three little heroes as they try to build their houses, first with straw, then sticks and finally bricks, but watch out! The big bad wolf wants to blow the houses down with a huff and puff!

In this innovative re-telling of the children's classic Three Little Pigs, Danny has been delivered a story-telling kit in a crate. All the props for the story are inside...or are they? Against the odds, Danny has to enact the story without making a pig's ear of it. As he recounts the curly tale with lots of huff and puff, you'll be blown away by his inimitable and hilarious physical comedy, circus skills and sheer pig-headedness. Age 4+. Running time: 50mins