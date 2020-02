About this show

Thijs Van Leer formed Dutch Progressive Rock Band Focus back in 1969 and for a few years at the start of the seventies the band became one of the major international attractions, with several best-selling albums and singles. The band finally split in 1976 and Van Leer pursued a solo career. More recently he reformed Focus with new musicians and a new album, recapturing the spirit of the old band but reinterpreted for a new generation of listeners.