About this show

With a huge all-star line, The Blast Off Tour! features live performances from top US artists Nelly, Salt N Pepa, Shaggy, Mya and Blu Cantrell. The show will also be hosted by American hype man and hip-hop personality, Fatman Scoop, and includes exclusive appearances from UK garage stars So Solid members, Lisa Maffia and MC Romeo, scene pioneer MC DT and the British duos Oxide & Neutrino, DJ Luck & MC Neat and Sweet Female Attitude.