About this show

Arielle Smith's new choreographic work for her company Project .DOT, celebrates love and the different relationships that we experience throughout our lives. Through her work Lots.of.Varied Expectations, Smith challenges the ideal of heteronormative romantic love to suggest a utopian future where the notion of love can have many different iterations; global, communal and genderless. Lots.of.Varied.Expectations is a fusion of the old and the new with playful movement and technical precision. Set to a nostalgic soundtrack of jazz greats such as Nina Simone, Ella Fitzgerald and Duke Ellington, Lots.of.Varied.Expectations harkens back to a simpler time whilst dealing with modern concepts of gender. For this project, Smith is working with other Matthew Bourne Young Associates, costume designer Elin Steele and lighting designer Ali Hunter.