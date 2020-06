About this show

Josie Long has picked up a variety of awards over the years including the chortle.co.uk awards Best Breakthrough Act in 2007 and the if.comedy Newcomer award in 2006.

Radio 4 is just one of the places you've heard lovable comedian Josie Long. The multiple Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee returns to the road after five years. Tender is a new show about the mind-bending intensity of new motherhood; kindness, gentleness and joy; and optimism for the future. Also, some silly voices.