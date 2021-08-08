About this show

Following a debut sell out nationwide tour, join an all star cast of Ireland's most talented singers and performers accompanied by the fabulous Keltic Storm band and world champion Keltic Fusion Irish dancers for an unmissable "Ireland the Show" that will take you on a journey through the decades of a globally loved culture . The show which has received high acclaim will feature all the well known ballads and singalongs like "Dirty Old Town", "The Town I Loved So Well", "Tell Me Ma" and "The Irish Rover" to name a small few. Add to that, a string of hilarious stories and jokes from our award winning comedian and topped off with energetic reels and jigs. If it's all things Irish you, like then this is the show for you!