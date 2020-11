About this show

Having cut her teeth as lead singer with Irish American all female outfit Cherish The Ladies, Heidi is right at home in the twin worlds of Irish traditional and roots music. Her 2008 album In Love + Light propelled her into the spotlight as a singer with a hunger for lyrically challenging and melodically inventive songs and set her on an Indie path that celebrated traditional influences while giving her distinctive voice its own space. In Love + Light won an Indie Acoustic Award for best album.