About this show

The hilarious sequel to the smash hit I Will Survive. Join the girls on a hen night that you won't forget with a smash hit retro soundtrack... Songs from 60's,70's, 80's, 90's and Now! To prepare for a marriage all a girl needs are her friends and a guid old hen night! Banterous, Balshy and Bootyliciously good fun. Songs include Hot Stuff, Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, I'm Every Woman... and many more!