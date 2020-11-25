About this show

Jack is proud of his work at the Clyde shipyards. His wife, Beanie, who is nursing him through asbestosis, thinks he's a fool. But the real test of their marriage comes when they discover that the dusty overalls Jack brought home to be washed by Beanie, poisoned her too. This isn't what she thought Jack meant when he promised "what's mine is yours". Meanwhile their daughter, Lucy, attempts to overcome her grief. Will she be held back by her parents' experience, or will she have the courage to allow romance to blossom with Pete?

Frances Poet's bittersweet play about the impact of asbestosis on a Glasgow family toured to communities across Scotland last year to critical and audience acclaim. Now, we've reunited the original cast and creative team, and joined forces with Solus Productions to create a digital theatre experience for you to enjoy at home. Watch along with us, wherever you are, as we relive this big-hearted story of love, laughter and the untold legacy of Glasgow's shipyards.

Online