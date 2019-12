About this show

This year our Panto will be extra special. We're bringing the truly magical story of Cinderella to life and we're excited to welcome Glasgow Academy of Musical Theatre Arts (GAMTA) to our stage. GAMTA is home to many stars in the making and has a long history of producing successful pantomimes, so we know our audiences are in for a treat. Don't miss this magical adventure that promises to be a show-stopping, all singing, all dancing panto!