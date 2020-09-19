About this show

West End stars face down the gloom and doom and bring musicals to the people at this outdoor roped-pitch picnic event. For over 9 years between them, they brought down the chandelier at Her Majesty's Theatre in London's West End playing the lead role in Andrew Lloyd-Webber's The Phantom Of the Opera. Now, in the wake of the greatest crisis their industry has ever faced, Earl Carpenter and John Owen-Jones have found a way of taking down the barriers to enjoying a night out at the theatre- by going open air at Bywell Hall. Earl and John are no strangers to performing together- they are the original Valjean and Javert of Cameron Mackintosh's 25th Anniversary Tour of Les Mis

This event takes place at Bywell Hall, Stocksfield, Northumberland, NE43 7AE