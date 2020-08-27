About this show

Thy Eternal Summer will be a celebration of Shakespeare, community and the joy of sharing a live theatre experience once again. The show, whose title comes from Sonnet 18 (go on, look it up), will feature some of Shakespeare's best-loved scenes and sonnets from plays including amongst others Hamlet, A Midsummer Night's Dream and Much Ado About Nothing. The cast of 11 actors will feature many faces familiar to GSC's regular audiences, news of which will be released very soon! Using the principles of our popular Sonnet Walk Weekend, audience groups of no more than 25 will follow a prescribed route between three performance sites: Racks Close to Castle Cliffe, and on to the Bandstand in the Castle Gardens. Performances are staggered to start every 30 minutes, last 75 minutes each and social distancing will be in force throughout. The route between the three performance sites will ensure audiences do not cross over. Seating will be provided at the three sites.

This event takes place at: Start - Racks Close Quarry Street, Guildford GU1 3XZ. Finish - Guildford Castle Gardens, South Hill, Guildford GU1 3SX