About this show

Lapland, the immersive show is an original adaptation of the Father Christmas story and the secret world of the elves, brought to life through a four-hour interactive immersive experience. LaplandUK has won numerous awards including Little London Best Family Day Out for two consecutive years, Mishcon de Reya Fastest Growing 100 UK Companies 2016 and the NatWest Family Business Entrepreneur of the Year London and the South East 2018. The LaplandUK team set themselves the challenge of not only introducing measures* to keep everyone Covid safe, but also to enhance the show for visiting families.