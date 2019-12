About this show

Three couples, who married in the same chapel and on the same day, are blissfully celebrating their Silver Wedding Anniversary when a series of revelations and events turn the men folk into jibbering wrecks. They get more than they bargained for when the worms turn! A young Chapel organist, a nosy meddlesome servant, a mad vicar, a reporter, a drunken photographer and a mysterious woman turn what should have been an idyllic day into an hilarious comedy of misunderstandings and mayhem.