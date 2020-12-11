About this show

Mik Artistik's Ego Trip are a strange and wonderful beast of a band, effortlessly juggling stand up, rock, and performance art - and even getting funky with it. It's an incredibly daft, joyful and sometimes poignant affair, as Mik tumbles around the stage, spluttering lyrics, occasionally tripping over leads, and sprinkling straws over the audience. All while the elegant engine of Benson Walker on bass and Jonny Flockton on guitar hold down the melodies and complete the line-up. A successful 2014 saw them gig in Belguim; play the Edinburgh Free Fringe; and appeared on Channel 4. They have since continued to build a real cult following who embrace the band's unique style and lively stage antics, especially after headlining the opening night of this year's Bath Comedy Festival, followed by their eighth appearance at Glastonbury in the Summer.