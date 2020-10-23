About this show

From the streets of New Jersey to the dizzying heights of the West End and Broadway, this incredible music has delighted audiences for over five decades. The Best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons features all your favourite songs including Sherry, My Eyes Adored You, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Walk Like A Man, and many more.

Featuring cast members from the smash-hit Tony award winning musical Jersey Boys and other hit West End shows, and supported by an exceptional live band, The Best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons is guaranteed to leave you saying ‘Oh, What A Night!