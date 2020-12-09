About this show

Join Exeter's favourite funny men Le Navet Bete for a swashbuckling family comedy this Christmas!

It's Christmas Eve in the The Spyglass Tavern and Jim Hawkins is serving ale to the one and only customer the pub ever has. Suddenly the door slams open and in strides Billy Bones, the infamous pirate, to change Jim's life forever...

Featuring swashbuckling pirates, tropical islands and a mermaid you will never forget, set sail on the Jolly Todger with Jim Lad, Long John Silver and a whole host of other characters as they make their way to the Caribbean to seek out a bounty of illusive treasure. But will they get there in one piece and is everyone really who they say they are?

This festive season join award-winning funny men Le Navet Bete (The Three Musketeers: A Comedy Adventure, Dracula: The Bloody Truth) as they play out Robert Louis Stevenson's legendary tale as you've NEVER seen it before. This Christmas X will mark the spot!