About this show

A Trade Unionist's son who grew up on a council estate, Geoff Norcott is wondering how he ended up leaning to the right. A motley South London upbringing may be the root of his more provocative views. Writer C4's Alternative Election, The Sarah Millican Television Show and 8 Out Of 10 Cats, and support for Katherine Ryan's UK tour.

Geoff Norcott's unique brand of provocative stand-up is hitting the road again in the Spring, continuing with the success of his critically acclaimed show, 'Taking Liberties'. Whatever the contentious subject - he'll be honest and blunt without being a dick. Mostly.