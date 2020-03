About this show

Joe Pasquale not only pans the country with his stand up, but has graced the beautiful West End stage, as he made his debut in 2013 as King Arthur in Spamalot, won the nations heart by King of The Jungle in 2004, played Claudius the Mouse in the motion picture Garfield and joined the likes of Jim Carrey & Steve Carrell as the Dentist in Horton Hears A Who and even hit the ice on the hit show Dancing on Ice.