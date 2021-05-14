About this show

Petty Criminals bring you an evening of classic rock in the shape of an iconic American band: Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers "Criminals" dig deep into the life, the music and the incredible influence of the man. You will experience Tom Petty's legendary career through stories, multimedia, authentic performances and a huge catalogue of his music spanning decades. From deep cuts to greatest hits, you'll journey through early hits like 'American Girl', 'Breakdown' and 'Refugee', through the '80s and early '90s with classics like 'Freefallin', 'Runnin' Down A Dream', ‘' Won't Back Down' and 'Learning To Fly' with highlights from the seminal album Wildflowers and various musical outings including collaborations with Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac and the Traveling Wilburys. This show is an unforgettable musical journey through the life and works of one of the greatest and much missed rock stars of our time.