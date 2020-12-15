About this show

Make it a magical family Christmas in 2020 as the spectacular brand-new production of Irving Berlin’s White Christmas lights up the Edinburgh Playhouse, direct from the West End.

“This terrific dose of pure escapism” (The Times) is brought to life by acclaimed Curve artistic director Nikolai Foster (Annie) and two-time Olivier Award-winning choreographer Stephen Mear (Mary Poppins).

A timeless romantic comedy to warm the hearts of all ages. White Christmas features the classic songs "Blue Skies", "Sisters" and the most famous festive song of all "White Christmas".