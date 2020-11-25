About this show

When the beautiful and fearsome Snow Queen steals Kay away and takes him to her frozen kingdom, she leaves behind his sister, the brave and brilliant Gerda, who will stop at nothing to rescue her sibling. But before she can do so, the Snow Queen lodges a sliver of her magical ice into the boy's eye and heart, turning the once loving and gentle Kay cold and mean. Can Gerda, with the help of friends she meets along the way, track her brother through the magical, wintery world of the Snow Queen and melt his frozen heart before it's too late? You can expect a beautiful, festive and frosty show as we join young Gerda on the quest to save her brother from the clutches of the evil Queen. A world of snow, ice palaces and adventure awaits!