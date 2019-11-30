About this show

When wind and snow fill the sky and the fire has grown cold, relight the coals, warm the wine and turn up the wick of the lamp. We enter these tales in the shadows of night, but hopefully emerge into daylight. Filled with intrigue, mysticism, magic, sensuality, and a dash of terror, Strange Tales will draw you into a world full of mischievous fox spirits, yearning ghosts and enchanted swords where anything and everything is possible. But be warned - unless you come to these tales with an open mind and brave heart, you may never be able to escape them... This thrilling immersive production uses puppetry, movement and cutting-edge digital technology to thrust you right into the pages of the tales themselves.

World Premiere. Written in China centuries ago, Pu Songling's Strange Tales are now adapted for stage by the acclaimed immersive theatre company Grid Iron in co-production with the Traverse Theatre. Performed in English

Traverse 1