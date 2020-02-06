About this show

Mouthpiece is a heart-wrenching and humorous journey into the female psyche. The performance is a virtuosic display of physical ingenuity and vocal orchestration. In the wake of her mother's death, Mouthpiece follows one woman, for one day, as she tries to find her voice. Interweaving a cappella harmony, dissonance, text, and physicality, two performers express the inner conflict that exists within one modern woman's head. Ranging from tender to merciless, with uncompromising precision, Mouthpiece magnifies a daughter's contemplation of her mother, and becomes a rigorous investigation of womanhood itself.

Traverse 1