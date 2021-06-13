About this show

FUNBOX is the family singalong showthat brings a wealth of experience from the actors days as performers and writers of The Singing Kettle, they have created a sparkling show for kids of all ages, from nought to ninety, maintaining the balance of traditional singalong songs and brand new compositions, but with a distinctly Scottish flavour. Everyone's favourite cheeky dog; Bonzo is up to his usual mischief.

It's time to stop ‘lion' around, pack up your 'trunks', be a 'snappy dresser' and get up to some 'monkey business' because FUNBOX are having a JUNGLE PARTY - and you're all invited! Join Anya, Kevin, Gary and Bonzo (formerly of The Singing Kettle) as they swing into their latest musical adventure and follow the sound of the drums in search of the ultimate jungle boogie. There are songs to sing, keys to find and new friends to discover along the way. Can a leopard change his spots? What's bugging everyone? And who's the real King of the Jungle? Chock-full of singalong classics like ‘Down In The Jungle' and ‘5 Elephants Went Out To Play', FUNBOX favourites and brand new songs, JUNGLE PARTY is jumbo-sized join-in fun for all the family. Come dressed as your favourite wild animal - big people too - and get ready to party!