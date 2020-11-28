About this show

Innovations isn't just a show, it's an audience experience. An opportunity to explore new ideas and works by established and emerging dance-makers. This platform has developed to champion creative innovation in dance whilst celebrating diversity in artistic practice and exploration. Innovations Contemporary Dance Platform is making its way to the Studio with a packed evening of dance, presenting works by: Peter Twyman Dance, Unearthed Dance Theatre, Paul Michael Henry, Danns-Ed Company, Kate Jackson & Collaborators, Jennifer Scott Dance Company & Sandro Franchini.

